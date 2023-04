April 01, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

Tamil Nadu reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chennai logged 43 cases, Coimbatore 14, and Chengalpattu and Salem 15 each. Two persons who returned from the UAE and Malaysia also tested positive. As many as 97 persons were discharged after treatment and the active cases rose to 836. Chennai’s active caseload rose to 240. There were 101 active cases in Coimbatore, 89 in Chengalpattu and 66 in Salem. A total of 3,798 samples were tested.