Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 1,548 COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 01:08 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:08 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 1,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In Chennai, 345 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases in the city to 7,82,297. There were 158 cases in Chengalpattu and 155 in Coimbatore.

A total of 1,964 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,91,653. There were nil deaths in the State. At present, 13,094 persons, including 4,280 in Chennai and 1,308 in Chengalpattu, were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State.

