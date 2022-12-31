ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 15 fresh cases of COVID-19

December 31, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

A total of 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This included a passenger who tested positive on returning from Australia at the Chennai airport. Chengalpattu and Chennai had four fresh cases each, Coimbatore had two, and Cuddalore, Erode, Thanjavur and Vellore reported one case each. As many as 82 persons, including 31 persons in Chennai, were under treatment. Chengalpattu’s active caseload stood at 10. Seven persons were discharged after treatment.

A total of 56,438 international passengers have arrived in the State from December 24 to 30. Of these, 1,314 passengers underwent RT-PCR test and 11 have tested positive. Among the 11 persons, nine were under home isolation and two were discharged/cross-notified.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US