Tamil Nadu reports 15 fresh cases of COVID-19

December 31, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This included a passenger who tested positive on returning from Australia at the Chennai airport. Chengalpattu and Chennai had four fresh cases each, Coimbatore had two, and Cuddalore, Erode, Thanjavur and Vellore reported one case each. As many as 82 persons, including 31 persons in Chennai, were under treatment. Chengalpattu’s active caseload stood at 10. Seven persons were discharged after treatment.

A total of 56,438 international passengers have arrived in the State from December 24 to 30. Of these, 1,314 passengers underwent RT-PCR test and 11 have tested positive. Among the 11 persons, nine were under home isolation and two were discharged/cross-notified.