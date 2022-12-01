  1. EPaper
Tamil Nadu reports 15 fresh cases of COVID-19

December 01, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There were 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A total of 13 districts reported new cases in the State.

Of the 13 districts, Chennai and Coimbatore had two cases each, while the remaining 11 districts had a single case of COVID-19 each.

A total of 35 persons were discharged after treatment. There were 178 active cases in the State. Of these, 30 were active cases in Chennai, while there were 23 active cases each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari. Eight districts had no active cases. A total of 5,695 samples were tested.

