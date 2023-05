May 20, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Of this, there were four cases in Chennai and three in Coimbatore. While 60 persons were discharged after treatment, 143 were undergoing treatment in the State. A total of 5,353 samples were tested in the State.