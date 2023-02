February 26, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. There were four cases in Coimbatore and two in Chennai. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar reported one case each. Six persons were discharged after treatment. A total of 76 persons, including 10 in Chennai, were under treatment.