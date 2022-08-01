Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 1,359 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 01, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:18 IST

A total of 1,359 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Chennai logged 309 cases, followed by Coimbatore, where 142 people tested positive for the infection. There were 136 cases in Chengalpattu, 72 in Erode and 61 in Salem.

So far, the State has recorded 35,45,605 COVID-19 cases. Another 1,802 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 34,95,345.

As many as 12,228 people are undergoing treatment for the infection in the State. Chennai accounts for 4,087 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,210) and Coimbatore (1,116).

A total of 29,862 samples were tested on Monday. So far, 6,81,76,114 samples have been tested in the State.

According to Sunday’s data, all the districts had a positivity rate of less than 10%. Erode and Tiruppur had the highest positivity rate of 9.5% each.

