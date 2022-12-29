Tamil Nadu reports 13 fresh cases of COVID-19

December 29, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Of them, four were passengers who returned from other countries – two from the UAE and one each from Malaysia and China. Health officials said that among the four persons, three tested positive in Chennai airport and one in Coimbatore airport. Of the 39,351 passengers in total arrived in Tamil Nadu from December 24 to 28, as many as 889 persons have undergone RT-PCR tests.

Five persons were discharged after treatment. The active caseload stood at 68. Chennai has 26 active cases, Coimbatore five and Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram four each. The number of samples tested rose to 5,364. So far, 10 international passengers have tested positive on arrival in the State. Eight of them were in home isolation and two were discharged/cross-notified.