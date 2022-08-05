Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 1,141 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 23:45 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:45 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 1,141 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the total number of cases recorded till date to 35,50,547.

As many as 247 persons tested positive in Chennai. The city has reported 7,84,060 cases till date.

While there were 130 cases in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu’s daily tally dropped below 100 with 98 fresh cases. There were 58 cases in Erode and 55 in Salem.

A total of 1,530 persons were discharged in the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,01,916.

At present, 10,598 persons were under treatment in the State, of which, Chennai accounted for 3,652 cases followed by Coimbatore (984) and Chengalpattu (932).

A total of 29,496 samples were tested in the State. Till date, 6,82,92,807 samples have been tested. T

