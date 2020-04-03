Tamil Nadu reports 102 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 102 people on April 3 tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the State to 411, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.
Of the 3,684 samples sent for testing so far, 411 have tested positive for the virus while 2,789 tested negative, he said in a tweet.
Also read: Pandemics and prejudice: When there is an epidemic, social prejudices resurface
This is the third straight day the State has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases.
On April 1, it had reported 110 positive cases, and on April 2, 75, with all but one being returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West, the country’s biggest hotspot of the pandemic.
It is, however, not immediately known if the latest cases include people who had come back to the State from the Delhi meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.