Tamil Nadu reports 102 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 102 people on April 3 tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the State to 411, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Of the 3,684 samples sent for testing so far, 411 have tested positive for the virus while 2,789 tested negative, he said in a tweet.

Also read: Pandemics and prejudice: When there is an epidemic, social prejudices resurface

This is the third straight day the State has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases.

On April 1, it had reported 110 positive cases, and on April 2, 75, with all but one being returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West, the country’s biggest hotspot of the pandemic.

It is, however, not immediately known if the latest cases include people who had come back to the State from the Delhi meet.