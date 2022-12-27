ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 10 fresh COVID-19 infections

December 27, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

As many as 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chennai reported six cases, Chengalpattu two and Dindigul one. One person who returned from Bangkok also tested positive. The number of active cases in the State stood at 55, of which Chennai had 22 cases. As many as 4,268 samples were tested across the State. According to the Health department’s bulletin, 22,966 international passengers arrived in the State from December 24-27. Of this, 533 passengers were tested on arrival and two tested positive. They are under home isolation.

A drill to ensure preparedness for COVID-19 was conducted at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital. A team of physicians led by hospital dean R. Jayanthi assessed the availability of oxygen, working condition of oxygen generators, triage, intensive care unit beds, COVID-19 control room and drug availability.

