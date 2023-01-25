Tamil Nadu reports 10 fresh COVID-19 cases

January 25, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of the ten persons, three tested positive on arrival from the UAE, Georgia and Kuwait. Chennai reported two cases, and there was one case each in Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Sivagangai, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts. Five persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 41 persons, including 13 in Chennai, were under treatment. A total of 4,395 samples were tested in the State. So far, 32 international passengers have tested positive, of which seven were in home isolation and remaining 25 have been discharged/cross-notified.