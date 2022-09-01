Tamil Nadu records third highest rainfall for August in 122 years

Heavy rain may lash parts of Tamil Nadu till September 5, says IMD

After a sudden spell of sharp showers, vehicle riders had a tough time driving on the flooded Lettangs Road in Chennai’s Vepery on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Heavy rain is likely to lash many districts, particularly Western Ghats and in interior Tamil Nadu, till September 5. This is the third rainiest August in 122 years in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry owing to consistent rain in the southwest monsoon.

The cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood had influenced fairly widespread rain over several parts of the State. In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district received the highest rain of 13 cm in the State. Several other places recorded moderate to heavy rain during the period.

Heavy rain lashed various parts of the State, including delta districts and interior parts, on Thursday. It turned out to be a northeast monsoon-like day for Chennai as several areas experienced sharp showers.

Localities such as Madhavaram (5 cm), Puzhal, Nungambakkam and Villivakkam (3 cm) recorded light to moderate rain till Thursday evening.

While there may be a slight dip in rainfall coverage on Friday and Saturday over spatial coverage, rain intensity is expected to pick up from September 4. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in nine districts, including Western Ghats, on Friday. The same weather trend is likely to continue for another four or five days.

The overcast sky and intermittent rain had brought down day temperature at many places across the State. For instance, Madurai Airport and Chennai Meenambakkam recorded a sharp dip in day temperature to 29 degree Celsius, which is nearly six degree Celsius below the average figure. Similarly, Tirupattur and Tiruchi recorded 27 degrees Celsius.

Excess rain

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded 40 cm of rain, which is 88% more than the average rainfall for the season between June and August 31.

Eighteen districts, including Coimbatore and Namakkal, have received more than 100% excess rainfall for the season.

In August alone, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 17.4 cm of rain, which was 93% higher than the normal figure for the month. This is the third rainiest August in 122 years. Tamil Nadu recorded 112% surplus rain in August in 1906 and 127 excess rain in August in 1909. Various weather factors, including moisture convergence, contributed to such a phenomenal rainfall, Mr. Balachandran added.