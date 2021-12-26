Tamil Nadu records 606 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Chennai saw 165 fresh infections while Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ranipet did not report any

Tamil Nadu reported 606 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases reported in the State so far to 27,43,427. The new cases included three people who had travelled from abroad and were tested at the airport.

One of them had returned from an African country, another from the United Kingdom and the third was from another European country, the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

New infections reported by Chennai crossed the 150 mark after more than two months. The city reported 165 cases on Saturday.

The State also reported 11 deaths, taking the total toll to 36,725. A total of 685 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of recoveries stood at 26,99,994. The State had a total of 6,708 active cases on Saturday.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore with 87 new infections was the only other district to report more than 50 cases. Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, respectively reported 42, 41 and 27 cases respectively.

Another 29 districts reported less than 25 cases, of which 21 had reported less than 10 cases. Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ranipet did not report any fresh infections.

Co-morbidities

All the 11 persons who died had co-morbidities, according to the bulletin. The oldest among the deceased was an 85-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted in a private hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. He died on Friday. Except two persons, who were aged 59 and 48, all the remaining nine persons were more than 60 years old.

The State tested a total of 1,00,957 persons in the 24-hour period ending on Saturday. The test positivity stood at 0.6 %.