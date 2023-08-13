HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu ranked third in medical infrastructure, says Health Minister

August 13, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu has so far received 478 National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certifications and 77 LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) certifications, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

NQAS certificates were awarded to hospitals that had good standards and full-fledged infrastructure in place from 2013-2014. Of the total 478 certifications received in 10 years, the State was awarded 239 NQAS certifications in the last year alone, he said. The Minister added that Tamil Nadu ranked top for the most number of NQAS-certified primary health centres. Taking the entire medical infrastructure into account, the State was declared to be in the third position last year, according to a press release.

He said measures are being taken to improve facilities at hospitals such as constructing additional buildings and required laboratories to take the top position in the country in the coming years.

Till last year, the State had received 24 LaQshya certifications. Last year alone, 43 certifications were granted by the Union government, taking the total number so far to 77, he added.

The Minister presented the certificates to a doctor and nurse from each of the hospitals. He said that a board mentioning that the hospital was NQAS certified would be displayed at these facilities.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Directors T. S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicine) and R. Shanthimalar (Medical Education) were present.

