Tamil Nadu Press Photographers’ Association gets new building

He also pays homage to 24 deceased photographers during the occasion

September 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin opening the new building in Chennai on Wednesday. HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and CPI (M) leader G. Ramakrishnan are also seen.

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin opening the new building in Chennai on Wednesday. HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and CPI (M) leader G. Ramakrishnan are also seen. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

State Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the new building of the Tamil Nadu Press Photographers’ Association here on Wednesday.

While speaking at the event, he said the association was started in 2006 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and for the last 17 years, it had been running successfully. “One can write a detailed article, but the power a single photograph holds is significant and plays a crucial role,” he said. Mr. Udhayanidhi paid homage to 24 deceased photographers during the occasion and gifted camera bags.

CPI(M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said: “We are currently witnessing the Central government attempting to take away the press freedom and freedom of expression. The press is the fourth pillar of democracy, but the Centre has been trying to muzzle it.”

He noted that from the time of Gandhi’s assassination in 1948 to news developments today, the press had always played an important role in documenting events. “Photographers play a significant role in protecting the welfare of people, and such associations are essential for safeguarding the freedom of the press,” Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present.

