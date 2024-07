Mariamma Thomas has assumed charge as the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Postal Circle.

Ms. Thomas is a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Postal Service. She has previously worked in various postal circles, including Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, and the northeast circle (Shillong), a press release said.

According to the release, the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle comprises 11,583 post offices across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.