ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board orders strict action against private lorries dumping sewage in waterbodies

March 01, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The TNPCB, in a press release, said it had received several complaints from the public regarding discharge of untreated sewage/effluents into waterbodies by private tankers

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the Transport Department to take action against private lorries disposing sewage into waterbodies or vacant land in and around Chennai. The board has ordered cancellation of the lorries’ registration certificate (RC) under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

The TNPCB, in a press release, said it had received several complaints from the public regarding discharge of untreated sewage/effluents into waterbodies by private tankers. Upon inspection, the board identified several such lorries. It said sewage generated from residential and commercial complexes shall be disposed only through licensed lorries at sewage treatment plants operated by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or respective local bodies. 

“Any illegal discharge of sewage into any waterbodies or vacant land will be dealt with very seriously, including prosecution,” the release said. The board also requested the public to inform the CMWSSB or the district environment engineer of the TNPCB and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation or any local body if they notice illegal dumping of sewage by private lorries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US