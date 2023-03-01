Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board orders strict action against private lorries dumping sewage in waterbodies

March 01, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the Transport Department to take action against private lorries disposing sewage into waterbodies or vacant land in and around Chennai. The board has ordered cancellation of the lorries’ registration certificate (RC) under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The TNPCB, in a press release, said it had received several complaints from the public regarding discharge of untreated sewage/effluents into waterbodies by private tankers. Upon inspection, the board identified several such lorries. It said sewage generated from residential and commercial complexes shall be disposed only through licensed lorries at sewage treatment plants operated by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or respective local bodies.

“Any illegal discharge of sewage into any waterbodies or vacant land will be dealt with very seriously, including prosecution,” the release said. The board also requested the public to inform the CMWSSB or the district environment engineer of the TNPCB and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation or any local body if they notice illegal dumping of sewage by private lorries.