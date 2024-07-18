ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited conducts off-site safety drill

Published - July 18, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The exercise was organised jointly with the Manali Industries’ Association

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries releasing the emergency handbook at the event on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An off-site emergency drill on the response to a chlorine gas leak and other such accidents was organised at the Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited, along with the Manali Industries’ Association, here on Thursday.

Officials of 14 government departments, including the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Revenue Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), participated in the exercise, said a press release.

Air quality was measured by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Boards’s quality monitoring vehicle and three emergency medical centres were set up to render first aid. Five fire tenders and ambulances each were used for the drill. An NDRF team from Arakkonam, comprising 25 personnel and headed by Deputy Commandant Sudhakar, engaged in the rescue operations in the drill.

Khata Ravi Teja, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), said such emergency drills were necessary in the Manali belt, where many hazardous industries were located, to create awareness on the proper response to such incidents. He also released an off-site emergency handbook of the Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited.

M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruvottiyur, said the Greater Chennai Corporation should allocate land to set up an emergency control centre in Manali to tackle industrial disasters. M.V. Senthilkumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, also spoke.

