Tamil Nadu notifies fifth elephant reserve in Agasthyamalai landscape

The State government on Friday notified a new elephant reserve – Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve.

In a social media post, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “On World Elephant Day 2022, I’m glad that Tamil Nadu gets its 5th Elephant Reserve at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district.” “Elephants play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystems. The majestic mammals are nature’s assets that we must conserve at all costs,” he said in the post.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, tweeted that the notification came almost after 20 years when the existing four elephant reserves were notified in TN.

According to the notification, the forest areas of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary in Agasthyamalai landscape constitute the most important habitats of Asian elephants in the southernmost part of the western ghats.

It was to ensure conservation of the rich elephant habitats in the area and to also enrich the health and connectivity of the elephant migratory paths in the landscape through proper research and effective management, the new reserve has been notified.

The Government of India had conveyed its consent for the creation of the elephant reserve for the purpose of elephant conservation on July 13. On Friday, the TN government notified Agasthyamalai Elephant Reserve with a total area of 1,19,748.26 hectares in the districts of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. The KMTR field director will be the field co-ordinator of the new elephant reserve.