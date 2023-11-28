Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Paper Limited employees to get 30% hike to basic salary, other perks

November 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government on Monday signed an agreement with major labour unions of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Paper Limited (TNPL) on 13 decisions, which included a 30% basic salary hike for permanent employees.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the 30% basic salary hike for permanent employees was the highest ever wage revision since its inception. He added that leave travel concession benefits could now be availed of by women employees during their maternity leave as well.

Among the key decisions taken at the 10th TNPL Employees Salary Hike Agreement were 100% medical expense reimbursement for ailments, including pancreatic and liver diseases, and auto-promotion of graduates with 20 years of service in the TNPL.

He said more than 600 contract workers were made permanent employees, which was over a decade-long request of the employees. Along with the permanent staff, the 4,000-odd contract workers would also receive free lunch, he said in the post.

According to a press release, the annual increment was fixed at 3% of the basic salary and house rent allowance was fixed at 12% for employees residing in the factory accommodation and 15% for others. Those who have completed 33 years in service would receive service weightage.

In case of death of employees (accidental or natural) during service, their heir would be given employment.