Tamil Nadu must demonstrate leadership when it comes to voting also: Governor R.N.Ravi

January 25, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has been leading the country in many ways and must demonstrate this leadership when it comes to voting also, said Governor R.N.Ravi.

Speaking at the National Voters’ Day on Thursday, Mr.Ravi said Tamil Nadu has around 74% voter turnout, which is more than the national average. “But there is no room for satisfaction. If the national average is only 68%, we have no reason to be happy with just 74%. We know in terms of education, in terms of human development indices, we are way ahead of most states in the country. And so we must demonstrate our leadership, when it comes to voting also,” said Mr.Ravi.

Pointing to systems of participatory governance in the northern parts of India 600 years before Christ, Mr.Ravi said India being the largest and oldest democracy, the world has set India with a lot of expectations, to show the solutions to the problems of the world.

“We all know it how, whether in poverty alleviation, climate crisis, India is offering a model to the rest of the world and so our Indian democracy has to be a model for the rest of the world. And let me talk about India being the model of democracy. It all rests on our voters, our electors. We know that the Election Commission of India has established a very robust reputation in the world for conducting free and fair elections. It has been evolving over the decades; it has improved, and it continues its endeavour to make the elections ever more participatory, ever more free and fair,” said Mr.Ravi.

Stressing the need for curbing malpractices in elections, Mr.Ravi said the electors have a major role in ensuring that elections were devoid of malpractice. “ECI alone cannot do this,” the Governor said.

Low turnout in urban areas

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the voting percentage was low in urban areas as 48% of voters were not coming to polling stations in Chennai.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said first time voters should include their names on the electoral rolls. “This year, we have crossed five lakh voters in the age group 18 to 19 years. This is an election year. We should ensure 100% voting. Every vote is important. You may stay away from politics. But politics will not stop from affecting your lives. Students have gathered from 38 districts of Tamil Nadu. There is enthusiasm among students,” said Mr.Sahoo. Government officials from various districts received awards for their role in promoting voters’ awareness. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan participated.