T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveils revamped fish market, sport facility at Triplicane in Chennai

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a revamped fish market and a sports facility at Nadukuppam in Triplicane, Chennai, on Friday (September 20, 2024).

On Friday morning, the minister inaugurated the newly renovated fish market in Nadukuppam. Located in Ward 120, Teynampet Zone (IX), the fish market covering 218.10 sq. m underwent repairs and improvements at an estimated cost of ₹26.42 lakh under capital funds, as per information from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The work included improvements in water supply, electricity, drainage arrangements, and the installation of iron stairs.

Following this, the Minister opened a new sports facility in the same area. Built at a cost of ₹41.1 lakh under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ scheme, the facility includes an indoor play area, badminton court, volleyball court, and other amenities.

The project executed by Child Life, an NGO for underprivileged kids led by founder Shanthi Rajasekaran, spreads across 750.50 sq. m, with a 130.48 sq. m building for indoor sports. The work order for the project was issued on July 26, 2023, with a completion period of 180 days.

Mr. Stalin also inspected local facilities and paid respects to a statue of M. Singaravelar. Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, and other officials were present.

