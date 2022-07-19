Tamil Nadu Minister reviews progress of electricity infrastructure work

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji held a review meeting with senior officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to get an update of the various power infrastructure works being carried out across the State. Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni was present.

As part of special maintenance work, the Minister said branches of 5.45 lakh trees were pruned, restoration work executed in 1,845 substations, tightening of the sagging overhead power lines carried out in nearly 50,000 places and 30,830 electricity poles replaced with new ones, according to a press release.

In the special maintenance drive, electricity officials were involved in straightening the sloping poles, replacing old pillar boxes with new ones and replacing worn out switches.