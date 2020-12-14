Tamil Nadu may see rain again from December 16

Dry weather will continue for two more days

Dry weather is set to continue in most parts of Tamil Nadu till December 15. However, the Meteorological Department has said that the State may receive rain from December 16.

A few places across the State may begin to experience light to moderate rain from Wednesday. There is a chance of heavy rain in one or two places over Tamil Nadu, officials said.

In Chennai, the minimum temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam dropped slightly below normal on Sunday. While Nungambakkam recorded temperature of 22 degree Celsius, the temperature recorded at Meenambakkam was 21.2 degree Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said such long and dry spells were normal during the northeast monsoon, especially in December. Dry weather prevailed due to still winds. “Such long, dry spells occur as we are moving towards winter. But it is not the end of the northeast monsoon as the season is on till December 31,” he said.

Rainfall is expected to resume over the State from Wednesday as an easterly trough is expected to influence the region. This would initially cover the coastal areas and would gradually move towards the interior areas.

“We are monitoring the weather. There will be more clarity on the weather system and rainfall intensity on Monday,” he added.

Excess rainfall

This season, the State has recorded 43.1 cm of rainfall so far, which is 6% excess of its average of 40.7 cm since October 1.

A few districts like Kanniyakumari, Tiruchi and Namakkal still have a rain deficit of close to 30%. Chennai district is among the top districts with 43% excess rainfall this season. The city has received nearly 103 cm of rainfall this season, according to the Meteorological Department.