Chennai

Tamil Nadu logs 892 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 11, 2022 22:52 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:52 IST

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall gradually in the State. On Thursday, the number of persons who tested positive for the infection fell to 892.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 178. As many as 101 persons tested positive for the infection in Coimbatore, while there were 69 cases in Chengalpattu. There were 55 cases in Erode and 49 cases in Salem. Krishnagiri logged 42 cases.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 35,56,430 COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,190 persons, including 268 in Chennai, 132 in Coimbatore and 109 in Chengalpattu, were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,10,109.

Presently, 8,288 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 3,073 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (795) and Chengalpattu (608).

A total of 24,912 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,84,50,318.

