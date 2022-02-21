Tamil Nadu logs 788 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Active cases dropped to 14,033; 2,692 persons were discharged after treatment

Active cases dropped to 14,033; 2,692 persons were discharged after treatment

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 dipped further to 788 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The State reported only one death due to the virus.

With a steady decline in fresh infections across the State, Chennai’s daily cases below 200 after more than 50 days. The city reported 191 cases, taking its overall tally to 7,48,999. The last time the city logged fewer than 200 cases was on December 28, 2021, when it registered 194 cases.

Coimbatore reported 115 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 86. The remaining 35 districts had fewer than 50 cases each, of which 20 districts reported cases in single digits with three districts– Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi –reporting just one case each.

So far, the State has recorded a total of 34,45,717 COVID-19 infections. The single death was reported in Erode. The State’s toll stood at 37,981. A total of 2,692 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries to date to 33,93,703.

The number of active cases dropped to 14,033. Chennai had the most number of active cases at 2,690 followed by 2,073 in Coimbatore and 1,090 in Chengalpattu.

The State tested another 70,379 samples, taking the overall number of samples tested to date to 6,39,61,280. The overall positivity rate was 1.1%. According to Sunday’s data, Coimbatore had a positivity rate of 3%. Chennai along with Krishnagiri and the Nilgiris had 2% each.