Tamil Nadu logs 534 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 534 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In Chennai, 87 persons tested positive, while the number was 74 in Coimbatore and 44 in Salem. Erode logged 36 cases, while Chengalpattu and Krishnagiri reported 33 and 26 respectively.

Only Perambalur had no fresh cases in the State, while 21 districts had fewer than 10 each. The State has so far reported 35,66,635 cases of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 602 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,23,262.

There were 5,339 active cases in the State. This included 2,251 in Chennai and 532 in Coimbatore. A total of 22,527 samples were tested.

According to Friday’s data, Coimbatore had the highest positivity rate in the State at 6.7%. As of date, 156 oxygen beds, 207 non-oxygen beds and 53 intensive care beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.