Tamil Nadu logs 261 fresh COVID-19 infections, one death

On a day when 261 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, there were nil cases in 11 districts and fewer than 10 cases each in as many as 22 districts. For the second day in a row, the State recorded a single fatality due to the infection.

The overall positivity rate stood at 0.5%. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupattur and Tiruvarur had no fresh cases.

Chennai’s daily cases dipped to 76. Coimbatore logged 37, Chengalpattu 31, Tiruvallur 14 and the Nilgiris 12. With this, the State has recorded 34,50,594 COVID-19 cases so far.

The sole death was in Thanjavur. As of date, the State’s toll stood at 38,011.

Another 705 persons, including 169 in Chennai and 95 in Coimbatore, were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 34,09,078. The State’s active caseload dropped further to 3,505. Chennai accounted for 891 active cases. Six districts had active cases in single digits.

A total of 51,284 samples were tested. So far, 6,46,09,137 samples were tested in the State. According to Thursday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.9%. The Nilgiris continued to top the list with a positivity rate of 1.5% followed by Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur at 1.1% each.