Chennai

Tamil Nadu logs 2,340 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 17, 2022 01:06 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 01:06 IST

The marginal rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued for the third day in a row with 2,340 persons testing positive on Saturday.

However, cases continued to steadily fall in Chennai as 607 persons tested positive. There were 306 cases in Chengalpattu, while Coimbatore and Tiruvallur registered 165 and 149 cases respectively. Salem recorded 88 cases, Kancheepuram 73 Tirunelveli 71. Kanniyakumari and Tiruchi logged 62 and 61 cases respectively. Five districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 35,15,461. A total of 2,599 persons, including 768 in Chennai and 465 in Chengalpattu, were discharged after treatment. The recoveries so far stood at 34,60,204.

Active cases fell marginally to 17,228 in the State. Of this, Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 6,000. There were 5,948 active cases in Chennai and 2,651 in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur accounted for 1,013 active cases and Coimbatore 960.

As many as 34,541 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 6,76,54,804. The State’s overall positivity rate stood at 6.8%.

According to Friday’s data, Virudhunagar accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 20.4%. Tiruvallur followed with a positivity rate of 17.2%. Four other districts had over 10% positivity rate. Chennai had a positivity rate of 8.1%.

