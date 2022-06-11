Tamil Nadu logs 217 fresh COVID-19 infections

Fresh cases were reported from 22 districts across the State

A total of 217 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The number of districts that reported fresh cases rose to 22 in the State.

Though Chennai registered a small dip in cases when compared to its previous day tally, the daily count remained over 100 for the second day in a row. A total of 111 persons tested positive for the infection in the city. Chengalpattu followed with 33 cases, Tiruvallur reported 14 cases and Coimbatore and Kancheepuram logged 12 each.

The remaining 17 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each. A person who returned from Kerala was among those who tested positive. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State stood at 34,57,133.

As many as 145 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,17,877. Currently, 1,231 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Of this, Chennai’s active caseload rose to 684, followed by Chengalpattu (208), Kancheepuram (61) and Tiruvallur (57).

A total of 13,939 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 6,67,71,977. According to Friday’s data, Chengalpattu and Chennai accounted for a positivity rate of 4.6% each.

As of date, 73 beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals were occupied in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 51.