Tamil Nadu logs 1,846 fresh cases of COVID-19

In Chennai, 409 persons test positive; 7 districts have fewer than 10 cases each

Another 1,846 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 35,36,092.

In Chennai, 409 persons tested positive, while the cases fell to 194 in Chengalpattu. There were 176 cases in Coimbatore, while Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur logged 88 and 82 cases respectively. Salem reported 70 cases. A total of seven districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. As many as 2,225 persons, including 561 in Chennai and 297 in Chengalpattu, were discharged after treatment. The recoveries so far climbed to 34,83,346.

The number of persons currently under treatment fell below 15,000. A total of 14,714 persons, of whom 4,760 were in Chennai and 1,596 in Chengalpattu, were under treatment for the infection.

As many as 26,613 samples were tested. So far, 6,79,81,507 samples have been tested. According to Monday’s data, Ranipet had the highest positivity rate in the State at 14.5%.

A total of 711 beds were occupied at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.