Tamil Nadu logs 1,359 fresh COVID-19 cases

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases remained above 1,000 for the second day in a row in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The State logged a total of 1,359 fresh cases, with 45% of them being reported in Chennai.

The overall test positivity rate in the State rose to 5.2%. The number of persons testing positive for the infection in Chennai crossed 500 after four months. A total of 616 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the city’s tally to 7,57,358.

All districts except Ariyalur, Dindigul and Mayiladuthurai reported fresh infections. Cases rose to 266 in Chengalpattu, while there were 71 cases in Tiruvallur, 64 in Coimbatore, 62 in Kanniyakumari and 50 in Kancheepuram.

Among those who tested positive for the infection in the State were two returnees from the U.S. and one each from Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far, the State has recorded 34,65,490 COVID-19 cases.

The rise in fresh cases pushed the State’s active caseload to 5,912. There were 2,790 active cases in Chennai and 1,079 in Chengalpattu. A total of 621 persons were discharged.

As many as 25,896 samples were tested. According to Thursday’s data, Chengalpattu accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State, at 8.2%. Chennai followed with 6.9%, while Kanniyakumari’s positivity rate stood at 6.5% and Tiruvallur’s, 6.2%.

The number of beds occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals increased to 355 - 132 oxygen-supported beds, 199 non-oxygen beds and 24 intensive care unit beds.