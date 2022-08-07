Chennai

Tamil Nadu logs 1,094 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 07, 2022 00:36 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 00:36 IST

A total of 1,094 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 239 cases followed by Coimbatore (127). There were 94 cases in Chengalpattu, 56 in Salem and 53 in Erode. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally of cases to 35,51,641.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State. A total of 1,431 persons were discharged after treatment, which took the total number of recoveries to 35,03,347.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At present, the State has a total of 10,261 active cases. This included 3,547 active cases in Chennai, 957 in Coimbatore and 873 in Chengalpattu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 28,219 samples were tested, which took the total number of samples tested to 6,83,21,026.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...