Tamil Nadu logs 1,094 fresh COVID-19 cases

August 07, 2022 00:36 IST

No death was reported; 1,431 persons recover from the infection

A total of 1,094 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 239 cases followed by Coimbatore (127). There were 94 cases in Chengalpattu, 56 in Salem and 53 in Erode. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally of cases to 35,51,641.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State. A total of 1,431 persons were discharged after treatment, which took the total number of recoveries to 35,03,347.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At present, the State has a total of 10,261 active cases. This included 3,547 active cases in Chennai, 957 in Coimbatore and 873 in Chengalpattu.

As many as 28,219 samples were tested, which took the total number of samples tested to 6,83,21,026.