Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive below average rainfall for two weeks: IMD

November 26, 2022 08:35 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast a below normal rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, said weather models indicated a decrease in rainfall. There were chances of isolated rainfall of light to moderate intensity over the State till Tuesday.

Chennai might experience misty conditions in the early morning hours for two days owing to relatively less moisture content in the atmosphere. There were no major weather systems in the Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, he said.

The northeast monsoon had slipped into a hiatus for the past one week. The recent weather system failed to bring widespread rain to the State. From November 17 to 23, the State recorded only 3 mm of rainfall, against the average of 34 mm for the period, a deficit of nearly 91%. A total of 16 districts did not receive rainfall at all and 22 districts had recorded a less amount than the average, Mr. Balachandran added.

The weak monsoon performance for the past one week had brought down the seasonal rainfall from an excess of 17% until November 17 to 1% now. As on Friday, Tamil Nadu registered 333.9 mml, only 1% more than its seasonal normal of 330.4 mm between October 1 and November 25. Only nine districts, including Namakkal and Tirupattur, have received excess rainfall than their seasonal share. Chennai district registered 9% more rainfall than its average.

In its extended range forecast, the India Meteorological Department has indicated a possibility of a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the middle of the second week of December. However, its movement and the impact on the State are being monitored.

