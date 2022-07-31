Tamil Nadu is one of the fastest growing States: Vice-President

‘People’s work culture and govt. initiatives have helped in its rapid development’

‘People’s work culture and govt. initiatives have helped in its rapid development’

Tamil Nadu is one of the fastest growing and developing States in the country, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said here on Sunday.

After inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan Youth Association, he said due to the work culture of the people of the State and the initiatives taken by the State government, Tamil Nadu was developing rapidly. “We have prestigious institutions like IIT-Madras here. Also, many from Tamil Nadu excel in various fields be it cricket, chess, cinema, drama, medicine or engineering,” he added.

Education is the most powerful agent of change which can lend impetus to the development of the nation, he noted.

The Vice-President appreciated the efforts taken by the association for their book bank project, which has benefitted 1.4 lakh students. “Education is extremely important and transforms the lives of people, and hence, this initiative will greatly benefit the needy. Most colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are covered by this project. The stellar work that this association does will help more people in the future as well,” he added.

Dinesh Kumar Mehta, president of the association, said the institution served the society in various fields. He recounted how a CEO of a company donated a significant amount recently and recalled that thirty years ago that he was a beneficiary of the initiative.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu was also present during the occasion.