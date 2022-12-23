Tamil Nadu Idol Wing Police launch initiative on blockchain technology for sourcing information and receiving complaints 

December 23, 2022 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu Police has launched an initiative on the blockchain where informants who wish to pass inputs on idol smuggling or possession or sale of illicit antique idols can anonymously give information to the police.

Besides, the staff of Idol Wing can also submit their grievances on the blockchain, which is also the first of its kind. The public wishing to lodge their complaints can also do so on the decentralised blockchain at complaints.tnidols.com.

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID K. Jayanth Murali said, “With blockchain, the public can make complaints anonymously and securely, ensuring they are not tampered with or altered. Additionally, with smart contracts, submitting a complaint is much simpler and faster, allowing quicker response time and improved efficiency for police forces.Blockchain allows for complaints to be logged and tracked in an immutable ledger, meaning that once a complaint gets logged, it can’t be changed or removed, which is a massive advantage over the current system, which is often subject to tampering and manipulation.”

The Idol Wing officers will conduct a preliminary enquiry of every complaint on the blockchain to see if it is cognisable. If it is cognisable and feasible, the Idol Wing envisages registering an FIR within seven days of the complaint. Informants posting information on the chain leading to a seizure or arrest of an idol thief or smuggler will be rewarded with Soul Bound Token (SBT)/ digital medal or an non -fungible token, said Inspector General of Police, R. Dhinakaran.

Similarly, the grievances submitted by the Idol Wing personnel will be attended to by the concerned officer within a fortnight. The concerned officer will post the action taken report on the blockchain within a week.

The new initiative was launched by technologically partnering with Guardian Link which was co-founded by Arjun Reddy.