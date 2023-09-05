Tamil Nadu Health Minister seeks funds for executing four key projects under Ayush

September 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

State Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has requested the Central government to grant for funds for executing four key projects under the National Ayush Mission.

During the inaugural session of the regional review meeting of the National Ayush Mission in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Subramanian asked Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to grant funds for rebuilding the Government Homoeopathy Medical College and Hospital, setting up of a multi super specialty hospital for Siddha similar to All India Institute of Siddha at Tiruchi, creation of 100 additional beds in the Government Ayurveda Medical College in Kanniyakumari and the setting up of centre of excellence in Varma therapy.

The Health Minister said Tamil Nadu was adjudged the best State for health care facilities. It had taken the lead in promoting traditional medicine with the formation of a separate department for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy in July 1970 and also started a Siddha Medical College at Palayamkottai.

The State had accommodated Ayush practices even in other programmes such as ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, ‘Magaperu Sanjivee’, school health programme and non-communicable disease interventions. He also said 72 Ayush wellness centres had been started through the implementation of the National Ayush Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sonowal said the Union Cabinet had approved the setting up of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) and funds to the tune of ₹719 crore for southern States and Union territories would be released. Mr. Sonowal said 1,518 AHWCs were functional.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Child and Women Development Mahendrabhai Munjpara and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.