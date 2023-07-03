Tamil Nadu has set an example of religious harmony: Speaker M. Appavu

July 03, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Sunday said the State government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has set an example of religious harmony by adopting the values enshrined in the Constitution. Inaugurating the function to commemorate the 1950th martyrdom of Saint Thomas by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Chennai, Mr. Appavu said the State government was promoting social justice and peace, while violence in other States such as Manipur was a cause of concern. Tamil Nadu State Minority Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse said the Church in India had a history of 2000 years. “The Church has contributed to the development of modern India.”

In his presidential address, His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, said the peaceful co-existence of religions in Tamil Nadu can be attributed to the mutual respect and tolerance practiced by its people. “Tamil Nadu stands as a shining example of long diverse religious traditions that coexisted peacefully, enriching the cultural and social fabric of the State. We have made significant contributions to education, healthcare and social services, emphasising the values of love, compassion and service in this land,” he said.

Various public events will be held to commemorate the 1950th year of martyrdom of Saint Thomas. His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III will also celebrate Holy Eucharist at the Santhome Cathedral on Monday at 7.30 a.m.