Tamil Nadu has sent three ships with relief materials to Sri Lanka

The State government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, would continue to give humanitarian assistance for the people of Sri Lanka, says a release

The State government has sent three ships with relief materials such as rice, milk powder and medicines to Sri Lanka, following the worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

According to a press release so far, 40000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and 102 tonnes of medicines had been sent to Sri Lanka from Tamil Nadu. The State has spent ₹196.83 crore for sending the relief materials.

Taking into consideration the shortage of essential commodities and the plight of people in Sri Lanka, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced an allocation of ₹177 crore-worth humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka. The first consignment with 9,075 tonnes of relief materials was sent on May 18 in a cargo vessel TAN BINH99 from the Chennai Port. The second consignment with 15,000 tonnes of essential commodities was sent on June 22 in a cargo vessel VTC SUN. The third consignment with 16,595 tonnes of essential commodities was sent from Thoothukudi in the presence of MP Kanimozhi, and Ministers.

