Tamil Nadu has no stock of COVID-19 vaccines, seeks supply of 6.25 lakh doses

April 17, 2023

Tamil Nadu has no stock of COVID-19 vaccines. In this light, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has recently sought a supply of 6.25 lakh doses of three vaccines from the Union Health Ministry and is yet to receive a response.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, in a letter to the Union Health Ministry on April 10, said that the stock availability of Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax was zero in the State.

Till April 9, 2023, the Government of India (GoI) has supplied 11.93 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the State - 9,29,22,340 doses of Covishield, 2,18,78,180 doses of Covaxin and 45,50,200 doses of Corbevax.

The official requested the GoI to supply 5,00,000 doses of Covishield, 50,000 doses of Covaxin and 75,000 doses of Corbevax with longer expiry periods to the State at an early date to use for the first dose, second dose and precaution dose.

According to official data, 5,78,91,000 persons aged above 18 years, 21,21,000 persons aged 12 to 14 years and 33,46,000 persons aged 15 to 18 years were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

In the above 18 years population, the State’s first dose coverage was 97.89%, while the second dose coverage stood at 92.47%. The first dose coverage in the 12 to 14 years population was 90.39%, while the second dose coverage was 69.08%. In the 15 to 18 years population, the first dose coverage was 78.53%, and the second dose coverage was 66.47%. The precaution dose coverage was only about 17%.

The official pointed out that around 21.42 lakh beneficiaries were left out for the first dose, about 86.43 lakh for the second dose and over 4.42 crore beneficiaries were due for the precaution dose in the State.

With COVID-19 cases rising gradually in the State, Dr. Selvavinayagam said that both vaccination and masks give protection. “Mask is equally important. It is critical for indoor crowded places, for the aged and those with co-morbidities,” he said.