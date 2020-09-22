‘Tamil Nadu has Modi’s assurance on Mekedatu’

T.R. Baalu

CHENNAI

22 September 2020 23:53 IST

DMK MP Baalu says PM won’t take any decision detrimental to State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured a delegation of DMK MPs that he would neither allow any injustice to Tamil Nadu nor take any decision that is detrimental to the State, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu said.

Mr. Baalu and other DMK MPs met Mr. Modi on Tuesday and handed over a letter from DMK president M.K. Stalin, expressing concern over Karnataka seeking clearance to build a dam at Mekedatu.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said he was disappointed to know that the Karnataka Chief Minister had demanded early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects, including Mekedatu, despite strong opposition from Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

“The proposed Mekedatu reservoir, under the guise of drinking water purpose, would irreparably and irreversibly affect the flow of water from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States, particularly Tamil Nadu, and also threaten the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people. Very importantly, it would drastically disturb and affect the distribution of water to Tamil Nadu as per the allocation of water in the final order notified in the gazette,” Mr. Stalin said.

He requested Mr. Modi to instruct his Ministers to neither give approval for the detailed project report nor for the construction of Mekedatu reservoir.

Following the meeting, Mr. Baalu said the DMK MPs also explained to the Prime Minister about the State’s concerns and their opposition to the construction of the dam as it went against the Cauvery Tribunal’s final decision. Moreover, a civil suit on the issue was pending in the Supreme Court.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister met Mr. Modi on September 18 and gave the State’s representations for the construction of the dam. Despite that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has not taken any steps either to meet the Prime Minister or write a letter that the dam should not be constructed. Our leader Stalin was very upset over the Chief Minister’s attitude and decided to take up the issue with the Prime Minister,” Mr. Baalu said.

He reiterated that when the MPs asked Mr. Modi as to what they should tell Mr. Stalin about the Centre’s stand on the matter, “Mr. Modi very clearly said that he will not do any injustice to the State of Tamil Nadu.”

He said a number of dam projects were pending, and once the DMK comes to power in the State, Mr. Stalin would ensure that agriculture and related problems are prioritised.