Tamil Nadu govt. terminates the services of 2,400 nurses recruited for COVID-19 management

December 31, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has terminated the services of nurses who were appointed on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020.

The decision has shocked nearly 2,400 workers, who had been urging the State government to regularise their services as they were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB). In a December 30 order, the department said the government had permitted the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to appoint nurses on an ad hoc basis for six months on a consolidated monthly pay of ₹14,000, drawn from National Health Mission (NHM) funds, for effective management of COVID-19. The condition was that “the appointment of nurses shall be purely temporary for the management of COVID-19 cases and shall be terminated on completion of the said period,” the order said.

Their services were extended beyond six months. The government has now decided not to extend the services of the temporary nurses who were working at the institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education and the DMS beyond December 31, 2022, the order said. Little did the nurses expect that the department would terminate their services all of a sudden, even as they were making representations for regularisation of their services. S. Rajesh, general secretary, MRB COVID-19 Nurses Association, termed the decision “unfair”. “We have been meeting the Health Minister and the Health Secretary continuously. No one told us that this was going to happen. Such a decision is completely against the welfare of nurses,” he said.

In May 2020, the department recruited nearly 3,400 nurses on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management from the reserve list of the MRB exam for nurses held in 2019. Of them, 2,472 nurses, recruited on merit and communal rotation, were allowed to continue in service until further orders, while the services of nearly 800 were terminated on March 31 this year without prior intimation. “Now, they have terminated the services of the 2,472 nurses,” he said.

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) expressed shock over the decision. G.R. Ravindranath, its general secretary, demanded withdrawal of the order. He demanded extension of the services of all nurses recruited during the pandemic and regularisation of their services in phases.

The DASE pointed to another order permitting the NHM/the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to engage these nurses willing to work in the existing vacancies at primary health centres on a temporary/contract basis and hire them through the District Health Societies. The government could not punish the nurses who had worked for the last two-and-a-half years, he said.