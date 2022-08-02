Tamil Nadu Governor chairs meeting of South Zone Cultural Centre

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday chaired a meeting of the executive board and governing body of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), Thanjavur, in Chennai.

During the meeting, the Governor called for more cultural and social integration activities among SZCC members across the country. He urged officials to take the campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to cultural events to promote its importance.

The Governor also inaugurated the celebrations of ‘Freedom Fortnight’ at Raj Bhavan. He highlighted the contributions of freedom fighters, especially those from Tamil Nadu.

He urged the youth to dream big, study hard to achieve their goals with determination.

The Governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and inaugurated a photo exhibition of unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. He also flagged off publicity vans for the celebration of 75 years of Independence, according to a press release.