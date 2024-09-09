T.N. government takes possession of 148 acres of land of Madras Race Club

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (September 9, 2024) terminated the lease that the Madras Race Club held for over 148 acres of land in Guindy, Chennai, and took possession of it.

In 1946, a total of 160.86 acres of land in Venkatapuram (Adyar) and Velachery villages was leased to the Madras Race Club, meant for horse-racing, games, sports, and other recreational activities.

Out of the 160. 86 acres leased to Madras Race Club, 4.90 acres was given to the aquatic complex and 3.86 acres to the TNSCB. About 3.78 acres of land was demarcated for public roads and the remaining 148.32 acres was in the possession of the race club.

In the early hours of Monday, revenue authorities, accompanied by police personnel, descended on the premises of the race club and sealed its gates. They also placed a notification from the Chennai District Collector on the gates, which cited the reasons for the termination of the lease.

Trainers and jockeys who were performing their morning track work were forced to keep out.

A trainer told The Hindu, “Early in the morning, while we were doing our morning track work on the race course, we were forced to return to our stables without giving any advance notice. Track work is a very essential part of grooming animals. They should have informed us beforehand.”

A member of the club alleged, “They {the authorities) have come to seal our private premises adjacent to race club, which are not part of it. We had a tough time convincing them.”

Around 500 horses were locked inside the stables by the action of the authorities. They require immediate medical attention, food, and fodder, said a staffer of the race club.

Several golf club members, including those who were using the golf course attached to the Madras Race Club, were also forced to cancel their regular activities in the morning.

Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department P. Amudha had issued an order on Friday (September 6, 2024) that “the government, after the careful consideration of the report of the District Collector and keeping in view of the overall requirement for land for public purposes... hereby take a decision to terminate the lease granted to Madras Race Club and resume the lands in entirety.”

The Chennai Collector was requested to take physical possession of the specified lands forthwith. The lessee/the Madras Race Club may apply to the District Collector, Chennai for removal of any movable properties available in the land within a period of 14 days, the order said.