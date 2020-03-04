Tamil Nadu government staff yet to get their salary

With the glitch in the implementation of the Integrated Financial Management and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) yet to be resolved, several State government employees and teachers of State-run schools are yet to receive their salary for February. It looks like they would have to wait for a few more days.

Notwithstanding the technical experts from a private major camping at the Secretariat for the past few days, the issues are yet to be sorted out.

Staffs from the Office Proceedings (OP) section of every Department are coordinating with the technical staff to resolve the glitch. The Public Department is one of the largest departments at the Secretariat.

“When the software is not ready, why did the government take up this misadventure? The government is still insisting that the pay bills be cleared only through IFHRMS and not through web pay roll software of the NIC like before. Wonder why the government is adamant,” a government employee asked.

Another employee pointed to the EMIs to be paid and education loans taken for children’s studies.

“We have been planning everything around the salary and the government has not been planning. If the government was serious about this IFHRMS software, they should have planned well in advance. The government should take responsibility for this,” a teacher said.

‘No Infrastructure’

He pointed out that the infrastructure available was not sufficient to implement the IFHRMS. “Some units in rural areas still do not have computers, but they have been advised to go to internet cafes. There should be a minimum internet speed. Ignoring all that, the government has gone ahead with it.”

Another official claimed that the contract workers from the private company are not trained properly to resolve the issue.

Data safety

Also, what about the safety of the data? The government has handed over data of the entire establishment to a private player on a platter.”

When contacted, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) president S. Peter Antonysamy said the association was taking steps to help resolve the issue.

“We have been helping to resolve the issue. Officials should have been initially given to staff over IFHRMS. I hope the issue would be resolved in the next few days,” he said.