Tamil Nadu government reshuffles IAS officers

The State government on Monday named Santosh K. Misra as Transport Commissioner. Har Sahay Meena has been posted as the Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research. Vibhu Nayar has been posted as the Director of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute.

While Deepak Jacob will take over as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, Charusree will assume charge as the Commissioner of the Corporation of Thoothukudi. Sharanya Ari has been posted as the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central).

M. Karunakaran has been posted as the Commissioner of Fisheries and the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation. P. Shankar has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board. S. Jayandhi has been posted as the Director of Land Reforms.

E. Sundaravalli will be the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

SHRC Secretary

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan has been transferred and posted as Secretary, State Human Rights Commission. R. Lilly will be Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Administration) and Prashant M. Wadnere the Additional Secretary in the Finance Department.

John Louis has been posted as the Joint Secretary in the Home, Prohibition & Excise Department and K. Megraj as the Joint Secretary in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has been appointed the Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce. D. Ravichandran is the Member-Secretary, State Minorities Commission.

Sravan Kumar Jatavath will be the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer and S. Amirtha Jothi the Joint Secretary in the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. B. Maheswari will be the Special Secretary in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

K.S. Palanisamy and V. Santha have been posted as Additional Commissioners of Land Administration. M. Vijayalakshmi has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department while T. Abraham has been transferred as the Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

S. Malarvizhi has been posted as the Vice-Chairperson, Science City. M. Pradeep Kumar has been named the Deputy Secretary in the Public Department. G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan will be the Joint Secretary in Finance Department.

K. Santhi has been posted as the Director of Sericulture, Salem, while S. Palanisamy will take over as the Joint Secretary in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. S.A. Raman will assume office as the Director of Museums and T.N. Hariharan as the Project Director/Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society. C. Kathiravan will be Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Ltd. K. Vivekanandan will be the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation.

Anil Meshram has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation and T.P. Rajesh as the Managing Director of thee Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (Co-Optex).

C.N. Maheswaran is Managing Director of the Overseas Manpower Corporation and K. Rajamani the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation. K. Baskaran will be the Vice- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and R. Nanthagopal the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes and Economic Development Corporation.