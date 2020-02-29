Tamil Nadu government notifies draft rules for land pooling scheme

CHENNAI

29 February 2020 01:19 IST

Objective is to make acquisition process easy

More than one-and-a-half years after enacting a law on land pooling area development scheme, the State government has notified draft rules. People can submit objections or suggestions within four weeks through egovdtcp@tn.gov.in to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). The draft rules are available on the websites of the DTCP (https://www.tn.gov.in/tcp/) and the CMDA (http://www.cmdachennai. gov.in/index.html).

Although the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit was obtained in July, 2018 for the amendment to the Town and Country Planning Act, the government had not announced the date of implementation. The plan is to notify the amendment and the rules simultaneously, an official of the DTCP said. The concept of land pooling was formulated keeping in mind problems in land acquisition. In Gujarat, making use of the idea, a highway was built.

Land pooling can be done either for a housing project or an industrial project. Creation of public amenities like roads, water supply and bus stands is an important objective of the concept. Planning authorities such as the DTCP or the CMDA will implement the schemes and on completion, the facilities will be handed over to local bodies concerned.

Advertising

Advertising

On average, the size of each parcel of land so pooled will be in the range of 100 to 400 acres. As much as 40% of land developed will be returned to owners, a feature not available in other States where it is being implemented. The official said, unlike in Tamil Nadu, others have not prescribed a quantum of developed land to be given back to owners.

15% of the remaining portion will be sold through auction after earmarking a certain part for roads, parks, playgrounds, garden, open space reservation and housing for economically weaker sections.

Each scheme will have to get the approval of the State government. Ordinarily, the process of approval should not exceed two years.

Those who do not want the land returned have the option of transfer of development rights by which they can have higher floor space index in places of their choice, the official said.